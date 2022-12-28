CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) have arrested a man in connection to a Chanute homicide that happened in early December.

Joseph R. Deluca’s mugshot (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

According to the KBI, on Wednesday, 37-year-old Joseph Deluca was served an arrest warrant for second-degree murder at the Cumberland County Detention Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The KBI says Deluca was already incarcerated at the jail for unrelated charges.

The KBI states that on Dec. 6, they found 47-year-old Elaina Asprea’s body near her home after they received information from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina that caused them concern for her. She was found next to a field near the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deluca was dating Aspea, according to the KBI.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.