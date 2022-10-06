TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by police in connection to the discovery of a deceased male individual beneath the I-70 bridge in downtown Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Cody M. Degand, 26, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday and is being held on the charge of murder in the first degree.

On Sept. 30, TPD confirmed that a body was found beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in the area of the 200 block of southeast Quincy just after 8 a.m. Police were notified of the body after an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported that he had found suspicious items beneath the bridge.

The body was identified as John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka by the TPD on Oct. 1.