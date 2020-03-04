Man arrested in Holton on drug charges

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is under arrest for drug possession following a drug stop.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year old Charles Lloyd Barrand was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Monday in Holton.

Barrand was allegedly driving a 1978 Nuwa recreation vehicle near 4th and Montana in Holton when a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle shortly before 5:30 pm. Deputies located a significant amount of what is believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Barrand was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement, driving while revoked and no insurance.



