Man arrested in Holton on drug charges

HOLTON, Kan.  (KSNT) – A Topeka man is under arrest for drug possession following a drug stop.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year old Charles Lloyd Barrand was  arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Monday in Holton. 

Barrand was allegedly driving a 1978 Nuwa recreation vehicle near 4th and Montana in Holton when a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle shortly before 5:30 pm.  Deputies located a significant amount of what is believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. 

Barrand was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement, driving while revoked and no insurance.    

