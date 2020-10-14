Man arrested in Jefferson County on charges of involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence after deadly crash

John Lewis, 44, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly accident.

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to a jail log entry from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office a man has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter after an August 2019 crash left two men dead.

John Lewis, 44, was released from the Jefferson County jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Lewis was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, reckless driving, aggravated battery while driving under the influence, and transporting an open container.

The crash occurred on the west side of Perry State Park on Aug. 17, 2019.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol reports the pickup Lewis was driving was traveling north on K-237 highway when it flipped several times.

Luke Puccinelli, 21, of Oskaloosa, and Christopher Webb, 46, of Topeka were both pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were passengers in Lewis’ truck.