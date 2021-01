MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported on Tuesday they had arrested a Manhattan man for aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Timothy Tobias Bell , 21, is in the custody of the Riley County Police Department charged with one count of aggravated robbery armed with a dangerous weapon, one count of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated burglary and theft.

Bell is being held on a $35,000 bond.