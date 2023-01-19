TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man arrested during a standoff with the Topeka Police Department Wednesday night failed to appear in court this morning.

45-year-old Timothy Evertson was arrested on Wednesday night in the 700 block of North East Kellam Avenue on multiple charges after attempting to break into a garage.

He is charged with aggravated burglary, stalking, and battery on a law enforcement officer. According to TPD, Evertson began throwing knives and rocks at officers.

Evertson was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning but failed to show. According to the court, Evertson has 26 prior convictions. The judge set his bond at $100,000.

His next court date is scheduled for May 11th.