Man arrested in reference to July shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka Police arrested a man Sunday morning in reference to a shooting that happened on July 30, 2021. Police found 27-year-old Trent Robbins during a welfare check early Sunday morning.

Police say that it was possibly a violent domestic situation.

Police responded to the 800 block of SW Lincoln where a woman was able to get out of the home and tell officers what happened. The man, who would later be identified as Robbins, would not come out of the house or talk to officers.

Once the man was identified, police connected that he was also a person of interest by the department in reference to a shooting that happened on July 30. Robbins finally came out of the house around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Police arrested him shortly after coming out of the home and he was booked on the following charges: