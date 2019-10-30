Man involved in September northeast Shawnee County shooting arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Marshals captured a man wanted for involvement in a September Topeka shooting.

The Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force, alongside the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 21-year-old Noah Allen Bigham Wednesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office did not specify where they found him.

Bigham was involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Topeka Sports Cabaret, which seriously injured and hospitalized a man.

At last update, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was still looking for four people involved in this shooting. That includes Kelsey Cutright, James Boatright, Stacia Kolbek and Dustin Dawdy.

Kelsey Cutright



James Boatright



Stacia Kolbek

Dustin Dawdy

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these people or information on the shooting, you’re asked to email Detective Justin Roberts at justin.roberts@snco.us or call (785) 251-2251. You can also contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or email at www.topekacrimestoppers.org.