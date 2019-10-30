Man involved in September northeast Shawnee County shooting arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Marshals captured a man wanted for involvement in a September Topeka shooting.

The Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force, alongside the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 21-year-old Noah Allen Bigham Wednesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office did not specify where they found him.

Bigham was involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Topeka Sports Cabaret, which seriously injured and hospitalized a man.

At last update, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was still looking for four people involved in this shooting. That includes Kelsey Cutright, James Boatright, Stacia Kolbek and Dustin Dawdy.

  • Kelsey Cutright
  • James Boatright
  • Stacia Kolbek
  • Dustin Dawdy

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these people or information on the shooting, you’re asked to email Detective Justin Roberts at justin.roberts@snco.us or call (785) 251-2251. You can also contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or email at www.topekacrimestoppers.org.

