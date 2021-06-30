After hitting person with car, Topeka police say man faces attempted murder charge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are holding a man at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections who is being charged with attempted murder.

According to the Department of Corrections Kemal Michael Armay is being held for attempted murder in the 1st degree, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 11 around 11:30 p.m. TPD officers went to the area of SW 20th St. and SW Atwood Ave. after an a person was hit by a vehicle.

Witnesses said that a group of people were walking on SW 20th St. when the driver of a vehicle intentionally drove towards the group.

One person was hit by the vehicle. The person sustained serious injuries in the incident. The vehicle involved took off before the police arrived.

During an investigation police discovered the name of the driver.

On June 29, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, Kemal M. Armay, 39, of Topeka was located and arrested in connection with the hit-n-run.

Armay was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Attempted Murder in the 1st degree and Aggravated assault.

Records indicate he is being held without bond.