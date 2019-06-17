Man arrested in Topeka for human trafficking

Topeka Police have arrested one man Monday morning following a joint human trafficking investigation between Topeka Police Department, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

At 8:56 a.m., officers arrested Evan H. Vollerthum, 35, of Naples, Florida in the 3100 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Vollerthum was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Human Trafficking and attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a child.

Topeka Police Chief, Bill Cochran stressed the importance of internet safety following the arrest.

“Parents should always be concerned when their young people are on the internet and stuff, but this isn’t something that appears to be an overall trolling expedition should you say,” Cochran said.