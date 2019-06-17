Local News

Man arrested in Topeka for human trafficking

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 04:44 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police have arrested one man Monday morning following a joint human trafficking investigation between Topeka Police Department, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). 

At 8:56 a.m., officers arrested Evan H. Vollerthum, 35, of Naples, Florida in the 3100 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Vollerthum was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Human Trafficking and attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a child. 

 

