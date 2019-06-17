Man arrested in Topeka for human trafficking

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police have arrested one man Monday morning following a joint human trafficking investigation between Topeka Police Department, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

At 8:56 a.m., officers arrested Evan H. Vollerthum, 35, of Naples, Florida in the 3100 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Vollerthum was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Human Trafficking and attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a child.