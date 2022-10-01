A large police presence in South Topeka following the report of a shooting. (KSNT Photo/Alyssa Storm)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man after a shooting on Friday.

Following an investigation, TPD said it arrested Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence.

Holloway was charged with murder in the 1st degree and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections early Saturday morning.

At 10:08 a.m. on Sept. 30, officers were sent to the Meadowlark Apartments, located at 1621 SW 37th Terrace after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found one individual dead and another believed to be suffering non-threatening injuries, according to TPD. The injured individual was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The deceased victim was identified as Keith Gaylord, 23, of Topeka.