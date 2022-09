BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in jail following an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Darin Lierz, 44, of Fairview was arrested on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. He is currently being held in the Brown County Jail with a bond set at $200,000.

The case remains under investigation.