Manhattan Police filed an aggravated battery report in the case of early Thursday morning stabbing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police say they have filed an aggravated battery report in the case of a man who was stabbed in the chest early Thursday morning in the 400 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan.

Officers reported it was a 42-year-old man who is suspected to have stabbed a 34-year-old man.

When officers arrived at 8:14 a.m. on Thursday morning, they found a 34-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

The victim, in critical condition, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.