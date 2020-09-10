Man arrested on felony charges following car chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing multiple charges from a chase through parts of Topeka and Shawnee County Thursday morning.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Richard W. Meier (II) was driving a stolen white pickup from the 1600 block of Southwest Central Part Avenue. The pursuit continued through the south part of Topeka and into Shawnee County.

Officers eventually arrested Meier near I-470 and Southwest Burlingame Road.

Meier was taken into custody by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for two felony warrants and one misdemeanor out of Shawnee County along with a felony warrant from the Unites States Marshall’s Service.

Meier is facing multiple charges from the Kansas Highway Patrol including:

aggravated assault

possession of methamphetamine

driving under the influence

If anyone has taken damages to their vehicles or was nearly struck during this chase, contact Trooper Dobler at Justin.Dobler@KS.GOV.