TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested a man on multiple charges including two counts of motor vehicle theft and reckless discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling Tuesday.

At 3:27 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at the 1000 block of Northeast Winfield. Police identified Jessie Lee Forgy, 39, as the suspect.

Later at 2:26 a.m. on Tuesday, TPD located Forgy at a local hotel where he was taken into custody without incident, according to a media release.

Forgy was taken to Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: