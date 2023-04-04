TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested a man on multiple charges including two counts of motor vehicle theft and reckless discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling Tuesday.
At 3:27 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at the 1000 block of Northeast Winfield. Police identified Jessie Lee Forgy, 39, as the suspect.
Later at 2:26 a.m. on Tuesday, TPD located Forgy at a local hotel where he was taken into custody without incident, according to a media release.
Forgy was taken to Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault
- Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, recklessly at an occupied dwelling
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Theft of a firearm
- Two counts of motor vehicle theft
- Possession of methamphetamine