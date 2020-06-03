Man arrested, other suspect still wanted in Junction City double homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department announced Wednesday one of the two suspects in a double homicide was arrested.

On May 7, officers responded to the area of 800 W 11th St in reference to a shots fired report. When they arrived, officers found Dillon Spencer, 21, and Aaron Villarreal, 19, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Nathaniel Holmes and a person known as “J” were named suspects. Detectives identified “J” as Dontavion Wright, 18, of Talladega, Alabama, according to JCPD.

Dontavion Wright/Photo from Junction City Police Department

Nathaniel Roderick Holmes/Photo from Junction City Police Department

Wright was arrested Wednesday on a Geary County District Court warrant for two counts of first degree murder by Talladega Police. He’s being held on a $2 million bond pending extradition back to Geary County, JCPD said.

Officers are still searching for Nathaniel Holmes. If you have any information on where he may be, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477. JCPD said you may be eligible for a cash reward.