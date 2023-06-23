MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Kansas man is facing murder charges months after a woman was found dead in her Manhattan apartment.

According to a news release from the Riley County Police Department, a six-month investigation led detectives to arrest Caleb Perry, 32, of Manhattan on suspicion of the murder of a local woman.

On January 8, 2023, officers found Takeera Griffin, 42, dead in her apartment in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Place in Manhattan. Police said Perry was on scene when they arrived.

Police said their investigation led them to believe Perry lied about the circumstances surrounding Griffin’s death. At the time, the cause of Griffin’s death was unclear. It has since been ruled a homicide. Police said Perry allegedly accessed one of Griffin’s financial accounts after her death.

Perry was already confined in the Riley County Jail for unrelated charges when he was arrested Friday afternoon. Police said he is facing charges of first-degree murder, criminal use of a financial card and interference with law enforcement. Perry remains in jail on a bond of more than $1 million.