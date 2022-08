RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old man faces serious charges after being arrested while confined to the Riley County Jail.

Jeremy Starks, 21, was in the Riley County Jail when he was arrested on a Sedgwick County District Court warrant. Starks is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

The warrant holds a bond of $50,000, bringing his total bond to $64,500.