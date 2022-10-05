TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man captured by police following a shooting rampage across Topeka that ended in the downtown area has been booked into jail.

According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Eric Dwayne Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri was booked at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was previoulsy being held in a local hospital recovering from wounds received during his arrest.

He is being held on charges which include murder in the first degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Perkins was arrested on Sept. 29 as the primary suspect in a shooting that left one dead and another injured. When police tried to arrest Perkins he fled and began to shoot at pursuing officers in a chase across the city that was later referred to by Police Chief Bryan Wheeles as a “chaotic episode.”

In the incident leading up to the chase, the Topeka Police Department received a call of a shooting at 9:32 a.m. on Sept. 29 for a residence in the 3500 block of Kerry in south Topeka. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead and another injured as the result of gunshot wounds.

Police later spotted Perkins in a vehicle in the Hi-Crest Neighborhood. A police pursuit began when an officer tried to pull Perkins over and he refused to stop. Perkins began to fire in the direction of pursuing officers who returned fire on several occasions.

The chase ended near 6th Street and Kansas Avenue after Perkins was hit during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement. Several people in the downtown area captured graphic videos of the situation as law enforcement took Perkins into custody.

He was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 38-year-old female who was also in the vehicle with Perkins was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One officer was also struck by a bullet during the incident but was saved from serious injuries thanks to his ballistic vest, according to the TPD.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting. Nine members of the TPD and one Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy have been placed on leave as the investigation continues.