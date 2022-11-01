The RCPD is warning people to be on the lookout for movie prop cash such as the bill pictured here.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A local police department is warning people about the use of fake $100 bills on Tuesday.

The Riley County Police Department says that movie prop money was recently used in an attempted purchase at a Manhattan business on Oct. 31. David Voter, 52, of Manhattan, was identified by police as the one who used the bill recovered by police and was issued a notice to appear for attempted theft.

Even though the individual suspected of using the bill has been apprehended, the RCPD says that locals should still be on the lookout for more fake cash. If you need to get in touch with the RCPD about finding more movie prop money, you can call them at 785-537-2112 or send them an email at contact_rcpd@rileycountypolice.org.