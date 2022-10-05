TOPEKA (KSNT) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home for several hours.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department was called out to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of NW Grant Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had barricaded himself inside of the home with a woman against her will. The man was armed with a “cutting instrument,” according to the Topeka Police Department.

First responders were able to free the woman, but they discovered the man still inside the home had felony warrants out for his arrest in Shawnee County.

Topeka Police Department’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were on the scene and after several hours of negotiations, the Response Team was able to get inside the home. Once inside the home, Dustin Franklin, 35, was brought into custody without incident and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.