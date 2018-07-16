Man behind bars after breaking into a Topeka apartment with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka apartment was robbed by a man armed with a machete Sunday afternoon.
Topeka police responded to an apartment in the 1200 block of Western just after noon. Officers say a suspect entered an unlocked apartment door and threatened residents with his weapon.
Several items were taken from the apartment and the suspect left.
While officers were responding to the scene, they found a man matching the suspects description. They detained him and took him into custody. 27 year old Darren Daniel was booked into the Department of Corrections on two counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
The stolen items and the machete were recovered.
