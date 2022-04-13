MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that allegedly bit a jogger.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man reported he was jogging around the area of Green Valley Road and Nelson’s Ridge in rural Manhattan, Pottawatomie County on April 10, 2022 around 1:40 p.m. He described the dog as a light brown mixed breed of medium size, weighing about 50-60 pounds. The dog was with a woman and two kids in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the owner of the dog to talk with them about the incident. If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 regarding case 2022-2325.