Topeka man bound over for trial in June 2019 homicide of mother

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who is accused of killing his mother in June 2019 was bound over for trial Friday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced.

David E. Wood Jr. is charged in the homicide of Kyong “Carol” Wood. On June 16, officers were dsipatched to 1501 SW Tyler. When they arrived on scene, they found Kyong dead inside the home.

Kagay said officers believed the suspect was still inside and set up a perimeter outside of the home. After a nearly 5-hour long standoff officers used tear gas and David came out of the home and was taken into custody.

David is charged with two felonies: premeditated first degree murder and interference with law enforcement. Kagay said the Shawnee County District Court found probably cause Friday for him to stand trial on both counts.

He remains in custody and his bond is set at $1,000,000. David is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 5.