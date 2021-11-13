Man carrying machete arrested after assaulting Topeka officers at Capitol Plaza Hotel

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police were called to the Capitol Plaza Hotel just after 9 a.m. Saturday after a report of a man “going after guests in the parking lot…armed with a large machete.”

The man had previously been banned from the business.

When police got there they found 59-year-old Norman Kelly from Topeka running onto SW 17th Street.

Kelly is accused of committing several aggravated assaults on multiple officers, as he had two large knives.

Officers used force to take Kelly into custody and no one was hurt, besides minor scrapes and bruising on Kelly.

He was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on suspicion of the following: