Man charged for killing in Saturday shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Thursday he has filed criminal charges against Jason Michael Thomas for last weekend’s shooting.

Around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, police went to the 300 block of Southwest Roosevelt Street on reports of shots fired. A Shawnee County dispatcher confirmed there was one person shot around 3 a.m. TPD identified the victim as Matthew Pressler, 35 of Topeka. He died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Six felony charges have been filed against Thomas including:

First Degree Murder, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony (Off-Grid Felony)

Intentional Second Degree Murder (Level 1 Felony)

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling (Level 3 Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Level 8 Felony)

Criminal Threat (Level 9 Felony)

Aggravated Assault (Level 7 Felony)

On Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas was taken into custody by deputies after was seen leaving a home in Delia.