Man charged in connection to 2 Topeka shootings that left 3 injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been charged in relation to shooting three people in Topeka.

The office of Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay released an announcement today that Jericoe Moses Wolford was charged in relation to two separate shooting incidents.

The first shooting occurred at 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2021 when police were called to the area of NW Jackson and NW Grant in Topeka. They found a man near the intersection who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and later to KU Medical Center in Kansas City due to the severity of his injuries.

The second shooting occurred at 12:46 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2021 near the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills. Officers arriving at the scene found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds to their hand and arm.

After an investigation, police identified Wolford as the suspect from both shootings. He was summarily taken into custody and charged in relation to both incidents: attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His bond has been set at $750,000 and his case is expected for a 3:30 p.m. scheduling docket on Dec. 16 this year.