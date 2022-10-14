TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman.

Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. He remains in custody with a bond of $1,000,000.

At 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 8, emergency medical services responded to a call on the 200 block of NW Knox on a report of a woman needing help. Law enforcement arrived and found Bloom suffering from several severe head injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her wounds. The woman was later identified as Diana Bloom.

A follow-up investigation by the Topeka Police Department led to the arrest of Burton, the adult son of the man Bloom was in a relationship with. All three lived at the home together.