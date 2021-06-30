Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in north Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney has charged a man with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in north Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Marshall Stewart IV is accused of shooting and killing Bradley Bellinger, his roommate in the house where the June 24 shooting happened around 10 p.m. When officers arrived at 1214 NW Polk, they found Bellinger inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kagay said Stewart is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond is set at $500,000 and he’s set to appear in court July 8.