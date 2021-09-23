Man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder after shooting at Shawnee County deputies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old old male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including attempted 2nd-degree murder and aggravated child endangerment, after an early morning incident.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday morning the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office went to the 400 block of West 9th Street in Auburn. A male, known to the deputies, arrived and began to shoot through the front door before leaving the scene.

Inside the home during the shooting were two adults and a one-year-old child.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this was a “domestic incident.”

At approximately 2:30 am, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2008 Nissan Altima in the 2000 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. The driver, Cristofer Paz-Ruiz (21) of Topeka, was taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Paz-Ruiz was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with: