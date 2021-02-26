Man charged with attempted murder, woman pulled from lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after a phone call to authorities claiming a woman was trapped in a sinking vehicle at Lone Star Lake.

On Thursday night, Feb. 25, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they received a phone call stating that a vehicle had been driven into the lake and a woman with a broken leg was trapped inside.

Lawrence Police Officers were in the area training and responded to assist.

An initial investigation revealed Jeremy Williams, 21, was the driver of the vehicle and Faith Anderson, 54, was a passenger.

Anderson was transported to a local hospital with a serious injury and cold exposure, while authorities arrested Williams.

Williams is being held at the Douglas County Correctional Facility.

The sheriff’s office said this was an active investigation and would not be releasing additional information yet.