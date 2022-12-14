TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges, including rape and aggravated kidnapping, have been filed against a man following an alleged sexual assault in Topeka.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office reports charges were filed against Christopher Aaron Kuone in relation to a sexual assault that occurred last week. He has been charged with the following:

Rape

Two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Sexual extortion

Aggravated intimidation of a witness

Aggravated battery

Two counts of criminal threat

Criminal damage to property

On Dec. 7, law enforcement was called to a local apartment complex on a report that two people were being held hostage in one of the apartments. Officers responded and found a man with visible facial injuries running from the apartment. He told law enforcement he and a woman had been beaten, held against their will and the woman had been sexually assaulted inside of one of the apartments.

Officers found the woman still inside, but the suspects were gone. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Kuone on Dec. 8.

Kuone is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022.