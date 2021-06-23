Man charged with several felonies after 2 kids hurt in crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is facing several felony charges after two kids were hurt in a Father’s Day crash in south Topeka that left his daughter severely injured.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Jimmy Dean Landis is charged with two counts of aggravated battery while driving under the influence, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, interference with law enforcement, attempted battery against a law enforcement officer, DUI, driving while suspended and a child restraint violation.

On Sunday, law enforcement responded to the 5100 block of Southwest Burlingame Road. According to Kagay, officers found the car had left the road and hit a tree. They said they had to restrain Landis due to erratic behavior.

According to Kagay, Landis’ 5-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were in the backseat of the car and were wearing seatbelts, but weren’t in proper booster seats. The son suffered minor injuries, while the daughter had to be flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital to undergo spinal surgey.

Landis remains in custody with a bond set at $100,000.