Dustin Matthew Greiner’s mugshot. He has been accused of sexually abusing a minor. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been filed against a man accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office reports that charges have been filed against Dustin Matthew Greiner for an incident that allegedly occurred earlier this month. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

On Dec. 10, law enforcement was called to a local hospital in response to a report of an 8-year-old girl who had been brought in to report sexual abuse. An investigation into the allegations resulted in Greiner’s arrest later that day.

Greiner is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a bond of $1 million. He is set for a scheduling conference at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.