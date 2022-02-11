TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted for his role in a 2020 Topeka homicide that left one man dead.

Todge Anderson was charged in 2021 in relation to the homicide case of Christopher McMillion which took place on Oct. 3, 2020. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney, Todge Anderson was convicted after a five-day trial on the following charges:

First degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Intentional second degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Distribution of marijuana

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

On the night of the homicide, officers were called to McMillion’s home at 311 SW Polk where a family member had found McMillion dead after he failed to appear at a youth basketball game. Police found that McMillion had been shot and was cold to the touch.

Neighbors reported that they heard gunshots around 12:50 a.m. that morning and a follow-up investigation led police to believe that three people were involved with the shooting. On Jan. 5, 2021, Anderson was tracked to Omaha, Nebraska, where he was taken into custody and sent back to Kansas to be charged.

Tishara Moran was also taken into custody locally and charged in the Shawnee County District Court. Her case is set for a plea on March 4, 2022. The third suspect, Latrelle Praylow, was found near Seattle, Washington, in October of 2020 and was taken into custody before being charged in the Shawnee County District Court as well. Praylow previously entered a plea to aggravated battery and reckless second degree murder. Both co-defendants testified against Anderson during his trial.

Anderson will appear for sentencing at 11:00 a.m. on April 13, 2022.