TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County jury has convicted a man Wednesday of raping a toddler, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

Kyle C. Scott was found guilty of rape and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, District Attorney Mike Kagay said. Scott is set for sentencing at 11 a.m. on April 20, and will remain in custody without bond. He faces a possible sentence of life imprisonment for each of his convictions without parole eligibility for 25 years. Kagay said his office will seek the maximum sentence allowed for Scott.

Scott was arrested Aug. 22, 2019, after an incident with a 3-year-old child at an in-home daycare facility in southwest Topeka. A 3-year-old child told family what happened after staying at the daycare Aug. 21, and the family immediately contacted police, Kagay said.