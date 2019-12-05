Man convicted of raping underage relatives

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 39-year-old man was convicted and charged Thursday with the sexual assault of two minors in 2013 and 2014.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the victims Aurelio Marmolejo sexually assaulted were under 14 years old at the time of the assaults and were related to him.

Marmolejo was found guilty on two counts of Rape of a Child under 14 years of age and two counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties of a Child.

A fifth count, Promoting Obscenity to Minors was dismissed by the court because it found Marmolejo’s display of pornographic movies to the victims was not “patently offensive.”

Sentencing for Marmolejo is set for Jan. 27, 2020.

He faces a life sentence on each other charges.