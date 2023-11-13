TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man convicted of murder in Shawnee County died in custody at a Kansas state prison.

Michael Rogers, 55, died on Nov. 13 while he was a resident of the Hutchinson Correctional Facility, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC). The cause of Rogers’ death is unknown at this time and an autopsy is pending.

Rogers was incarcerated at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility at the time of his death. He was serving a 354-month sentence for a first-degree murder in Shawnee County, Kansas. According to state prison records, the crime occurred in 1994 and Rogers was convicted in 1995.

The KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) are conducting an investigation into Rogers’ death because he was in the KDOC’s custody, per protocol. The investigation is ongoing.