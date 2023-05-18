TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is hospitalized following a wreck in the East Topeka area.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka told KSNT 27 News that a medical call was received by Shawnee County Dispatch at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday May 18 for a crash in the area of Southeast Rice Rd. and I-70. Emergency responders found a man with life-threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Nichols said traffic is not being impeded by this crash and that only one vehicle was involved.

