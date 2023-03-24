OTTAWA (KSNT) – A man died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash around 3:19 p.m. Thursday West of Ottawa.

Zebediah S. Harris, 20 of Wellsville was driving a 2009 GMC Pickup around southbound on I-35 near Tennessee Road, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. The vehicle left the road for an unknown reason, struck a guardrail, went through a ditch and hit a concrete culvert.

The vehicle began to roll and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver and vehicle came to a rest in a ditch to the north.

Harris was pronounced dead on scene at 3:45 p.m. by Frontier Forensics. Harris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.