Man dead after fire in north Topeka, police investigating

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Topeka fire crews were called out by concerned neighbors to the 300 block of Northeast Spruce Lane to a house fire.

Law enforcement confirmed that there was only one man inside of the home at the time of the fire, and he was found deceased.

Upon arriving at the scene, Alan Stahl, a spokesperson for the fire department, said they initially wanted to fight the fire offensively, which means from inside the home. When the first firefighter walked into the house, he immediately fell through the floor and into the basement. This then became a “Mayday” situation, which focuses on recovering a lost or injured firefighter.

After recovering the firefighter from the basement, they began fighting the fire defensively, meaning from the outside of the home.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated right now,” Stahl said. “We have Topeka Fire Department and members of the Topeka Police Department here right now.”

TPD released a statement Sunday morning, saying the man was determined to be dead “under suspicious circumstances.”

More details of the fire will emerge as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9500. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.