Man dead after shooting in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting in north Topeka.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Northeast Quincy Street.

Topeka police said when officers arrived on scene, they found a man outside a home in the area suffering from life-threatening injuries, and later died.

The identity of the man won’t be released until his family is notified.

The Topeka Police Department said it’s asking people who live in that area to review their home security camera footage and if anything looks suspicious, call them at (785) 368-9551.