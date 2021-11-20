Man dead after shooting in Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A man is now dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in Topeka.

Around 12:07 a.m., calls were made about gunshots and a person down in the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania Ave. in Topeka.

When Topeka Police arrived, there was a large crowd of people and a man on the ground with what looked like a gunshot wound. AMR responded to the scene to try and revive the man, but he did not survive.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT will continue to update this story as more information comes.