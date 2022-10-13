TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead after a police shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard on reports of a violent domestic incident. TPD said they learned the suspect is known to the victim and was trying to break into their home. The suspect then got inside and barricaded himself in the home.

Shortly after that, the suspect left the scene in a car, and officers said they quickly found him at a Kwik Shop near 45th Street & Topeka Blvd. According to TPD, the suspect was armed with a knife and tried to steal a different car with two women and a child inside. Multiple officers shot at the suspect, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident. TPD said all involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Topeka Police Chief Byan Wheeles will hold a press conference at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. 27 News will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.