Man dead in car chase identified as Omaha homicide suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The man killed after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase on Monday was identified as a Nebraska homicide suspect.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers were helping the U.S. Marshal’s service find a person near Lake Perry around 3 p.m. They found him and he drove off, leading law enforcement on a chase into Lawrence.

The U.S. Marshal confirmed to KSNT News the man was wanted for a homicide that happened in Omaha last Thursday.

The Omaha Police Department confirmed with KSNT News the suspect they’re looking for in connection to that shooting is Nicholas Hirsch.

According to KMTV, Hirsch is accused of killing 41-year-old John Miles.

The passenger in the car with Hirsch was taken into custody. Their identity has not been released yet.