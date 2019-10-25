Man dies after being struck by vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is dead after being hit by a car just outside of Topeka Friday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just after 4:00 a.m. Deputies say the man was walking westbound in the middle of the road when he was struck by a vehicle driving in the same direction. There is no suspicious activity believed to be involved in this accident and there were no signs of impairment of the driver of the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation.

According to officials on scene, the incident happened on U.S. Highway 40 near K-4 Highway. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic are closed from the accident scene to Tecumseh Road. That stretch of road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Law enforcement remains on the scene. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.