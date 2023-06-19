HIAWATHA (KSNT) – A man is dead after jumping out of a moving car in Brown County on Friday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

On Friday, the KHP reported a 33-year-old man jumped out of a moving vehicle. Around 8:00 p.m., officers said a 24-year-old woman was driving south on U73 highway south of Hiawatha when the passenger in the front right side jumped out of the vehicle while it was in motion.

The passenger was pronounced dead and next of kin was notified by Brown County Deputies.

KHP crash logs report the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.