Man dies after stabbing in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone stabbed a man to death Tuesday night in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood, according to police.

Officers went around 9:15 p.m. to the 3200 block of Northeast Seward Avenue on reports of a fight outside a home in the area. When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from stab wounds. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Topeka Police Department hasn’t released the identity of the man killed. A TPD watch commander told KSNT News they have found everyone involved, but have not released details on the suspect as of Wednesday morning.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing at the Oakland home.