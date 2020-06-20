Man dies in Osage County rock quarry accident

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is dead after he got trapped Friday afternoon, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s office.

Around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to an accident at a Harshman Construction rock quarry at 32306 S. California Road, near Melvern.

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered the man had been taking samples at the base of a large chat pile when it gave way, burying him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Workers and emergency crews tried to rescue him, but he was pronounced dead when he was removed from the pile.

The victim’s name won’t be released until family is notified.

